ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 7.8% - Time to Sell?

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $116.00 and last traded at $116.9330. 1,046,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,537,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.89.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Mkm set a $125.00 target price on ACM Research and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on ACM Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACMR

ACM Research Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $231.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $5,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 802,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,283,855.40. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 13,351 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $1,136,837.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,002 shares in the company, valued at $8,515,170.30. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,198. Company insiders own 24.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in ACM Research by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,764 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Growth Capital LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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