ACM Research Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 8,911 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 62% compared to the typical volume of 5,499 call options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research cut ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $125.00 target price on ACM Research and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $127.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACMR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 13,351 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $1,136,837.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,515,170.30. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles C. Pappis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,198. Corporate insiders own 24.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded down $9.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 557,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.51. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $127.19.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $231.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.17%. ACM Research's quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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