ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32, FiscalAI reports. ACNB had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.07 million.

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ACNB Stock Up 1.6%

ACNB stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 44,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,877. ACNB has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $523.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. ACNB's payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACNB news, EVP Brett D. Fulk sold 1,486 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $72,100.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $50,848.96. The trade was a 58.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin J. Hayes sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $38,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $135,021.60. This represents a 22.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.73% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ACNB in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,942 shares of the bank's stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,515 shares of the bank's stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,725 shares of the bank's stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,523 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of ACNB from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of ACNB in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACNB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACNB

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation is the bank holding company for ACNB Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Tracing its roots to a local banking organization established in the 19th century, the company has evolved into a regional banking franchise serving individuals, families and businesses across south-central Pennsylvania. As a publicly traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker ACNB, it operates under a traditional community banking model, emphasizing personal service and local decision-making.

The company's main business activities encompass a full range of retail and commercial banking products.

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