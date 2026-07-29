ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.27 and last traded at $64.56, with a volume of 96067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACNB. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ACNB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ACNB from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of ACNB in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of ACNB from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.50.

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ACNB Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.21 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 27.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACNB Corporation will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ACNB

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in ACNB by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,470 shares of the bank's stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in ACNB by 5.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,942 shares of the bank's stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ACNB by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,725 shares of the bank's stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in ACNB by 56.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,036 shares of the bank's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACNB by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the bank's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation is the bank holding company for ACNB Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Tracing its roots to a local banking organization established in the 19th century, the company has evolved into a regional banking franchise serving individuals, families and businesses across south-central Pennsylvania. As a publicly traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker ACNB, it operates under a traditional community banking model, emphasizing personal service and local decision-making.

The company's main business activities encompass a full range of retail and commercial banking products.

Further Reading

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