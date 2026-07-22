ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.1767 per share and revenue of $20.3220 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.55 million. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 37.20%. On average, analysts expect ACRES Commercial Realty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 164.62 and a quick ratio of 164.62. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ACR

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 731,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,452,675. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $420,153. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Point Credit Management LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 125.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,996 shares of the company's stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 76,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 60.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 78,150 shares of the company's stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $488,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

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