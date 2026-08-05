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Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Acrivon Therapeutics logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Acrivon Therapeutics is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 12. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.49 per share and revenue of approximately $386,000; the earnings call is scheduled for August 11 at 4:00 p.m. ET.
  • ACRV shares opened at $1.56, with a $66.77 million market capitalization and a 12-month trading range of $1.20 to $3.56. Institutional investors own approximately 71.62% of the company.
  • The stock carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from analysts, with an average price target of $11.67, despite Acrivon remaining a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on KRAS-targeting therapies for RAS-driven cancers.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Acrivon Therapeutics to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share and revenue of $0.3860 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49). On average, analysts expect Acrivon Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACRV stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRV. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Acrivon Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Acrivon Therapeutics

About Acrivon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics NASDAQ: ACRV is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of stapled peptide therapeutics for the treatment of RAS-driven cancers. Its proprietary platform is designed to enhance the stability, cell permeability and target specificity of peptide molecules, enabling the disruption of protein–protein interactions that are traditionally challenging to inhibit with small-molecule drugs or biologics.

The company's lead development candidate is a hydrocarbon-stapled peptide selectively targeting the KRAS G12C mutation, currently in early clinical trials.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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