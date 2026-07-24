Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.6667.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Acrivon Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Acrivon Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRV. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 342,071 shares of the company's stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 52,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 504.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 99,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 138,033 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6%

ACRV opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.82. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49). On average, equities research analysts predict that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics NASDAQ: ACRV is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of stapled peptide therapeutics for the treatment of RAS-driven cancers. Its proprietary platform is designed to enhance the stability, cell permeability and target specificity of peptide molecules, enabling the disruption of protein–protein interactions that are traditionally challenging to inhibit with small-molecule drugs or biologics.

The company's lead development candidate is a hydrocarbon-stapled peptide selectively targeting the KRAS G12C mutation, currently in early clinical trials.

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