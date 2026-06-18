Acuity (AYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acuity (NYSE:AYI - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.16 per share and revenue of $1.1764 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Acuity had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Acuity to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Acuity Price Performance

Shares of AYI stock opened at $305.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Acuity has a 1-year low of $257.04 and a 1-year high of $380.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.73.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Acuity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Acuity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity from $342.00 to $295.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Acuity from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Acuity from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $369.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AYI

Insider Activity

In other Acuity news, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.83 per share, with a total value of $57,766.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,532. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura O'shaughnessy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $282.98 per share, with a total value of $282,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,350.78. This trade represents a 47.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in Acuity by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 764 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Acuity by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,294 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $38,630,000 after purchasing an additional 95,161 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Acuity by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,590 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in Acuity by 9,372.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acuity in the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity

Acuity Brands, Inc NYSE: AYI is a leading provider of lighting fixtures, controls and building management solutions designed for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential markets. The company's core offerings include a broad range of LED luminaires, lighting controls, sensors and networked building systems that enhance energy efficiency, occupant comfort and operational productivity. Acuity Brands' portfolio spans indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, emergency lighting, task lighting and architectural products, as well as advanced controls such as daylight harvesting, occupancy sensing and wireless sensor networks.

Beyond traditional lighting, Acuity Brands delivers integrated digital solutions through its Connected Building platform, which combines smart sensors, cloud-based analytics and mobile applications to enable real-time monitoring and remote management of lighting and environmental systems.

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