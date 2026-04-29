Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.5714.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Acushnet from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Acushnet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Friday, January 16th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOLF

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory A. Hewett sold 4,206 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $420,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,700. This represents a 10.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 53.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 389.6% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 328 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 149.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 57.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 505 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 197.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Price Performance

NYSE:GOLF opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The company's 50-day moving average price is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.31). Acushnet had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 7.37%.The company had revenue of $477.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Acushnet's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Acushnet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Acushnet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp., traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOLF, is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of golf equipment, footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's portfolio encompasses a range of golf lifestyle products, with a focus on innovation, performance and quality for players of all skill levels.

At the core of Acushnet's product lineup is the Titleist brand, globally recognized for its Tour-level golf balls and precision-engineered clubs. FootJoy offers golf shoes, gloves and apparel that blend comfort, style and technical performance, while Scotty Cameron putters and Vokey design wedges cater to players seeking exacting standards in feel and accuracy.

Further Reading

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