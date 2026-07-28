AdaptHealth (AHCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect AdaptHealth to announce earnings of $0.1688 per share and revenue of $846.7740 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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AdaptHealth Stock Performance

AHCO stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Read Our Latest Report on AHCO

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

In related news, insider Russell E. Schuster III sold 11,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $113,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 136,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,373,572.28. This represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 318.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,592 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company's stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, Inc operates as a leading provider of home medical equipment (HME) and related services in the United States. The company focuses on delivering respiratory care, mobility solutions and bathroom safety products to patients with chronic and acute medical needs. Through its comprehensive service offerings, AdaptHealth aims to enhance quality of life and clinical outcomes for patients who require long-term support outside of a hospital setting.

The company's respiratory portfolio includes products such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and associated supplies for patients with sleep apnea, COPD and other pulmonary conditions.

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