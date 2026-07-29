Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.8333.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get ADPT alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADPT

Insider Activity

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Susan Bobulsky sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 411,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,823,725. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Francis Lo sold 44,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $1,012,890.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 230,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,211,806.67. This trade represents a 16.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,305,787 shares of company stock worth $27,828,563 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $12,361,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,117,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,227,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 421,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company's stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 0.1%

ADPT opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.24 and a beta of 2.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 16.82%.Adaptive Biotechnologies's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adaptive Biotechnologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adaptive Biotechnologies wasn't on the list.

While Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here