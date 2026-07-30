Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target suggests a potential downside of 5.07% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.33.

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Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.17. 2,384,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,949. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 2.07. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $23.88. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 154,768 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $3,271,795.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 221,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,816.92. This trade represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 492,400 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $10,778,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 812,058 shares in the company, valued at $17,775,949.62. This represents a 37.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,305,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,828,563 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 867.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company's stock.

Key Adaptive Biotechnologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adaptive Biotechnologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets: TD Cowen increased its target from $25 to $28 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying approximately 21.8% upside from the cited price. BTIG Research also raised its target from $24 to $25 and reiterated a “buy” rating. These revisions reinforce the bullish view following the quarterly update. Benzinga analyst price-target reports

TD Cowen increased its target from $25 to $28 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying approximately 21.8% upside from the cited price. BTIG Research also raised its target from $24 to $25 and reiterated a “buy” rating. These revisions reinforce the bullish view following the quarterly update. Positive Sentiment: Revenue exceeded expectations in the second quarter: Adaptive reported approximately $71.6 million in revenue, above the roughly $65.4 million analyst estimate, with year-over-year growth of 21.5%. Zacks also reported a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus an expected loss of $0.13, and the loss improved from $0.17 per share a year earlier. Adaptive Biotechnologies second-quarter financial results

Adaptive reported approximately $71.6 million in revenue, above the roughly $65.4 million analyst estimate, with year-over-year growth of 21.5%. Zacks also reported a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus an expected loss of $0.13, and the loss improved from $0.17 per share a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains favorable: The stock carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with five analysts rated Buy, one Hold and one Sell. The latest target increases improve the potential upside relative to the prior consensus. Adaptive Biotechnologies brokerage ratings

The stock carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with five analysts rated Buy, one Hold and one Sell. The latest target increases improve the potential upside relative to the prior consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter results were mixed depending on the metric: While revenue beat estimates, one report showed EPS of negative $0.25, missing the consensus estimate of negative $0.13. The earnings call transcript may provide additional details on operating performance and forward guidance. Adaptive Biotechnologies second-quarter earnings call transcript

While revenue beat estimates, one report showed EPS of negative $0.25, missing the consensus estimate of negative $0.13. The earnings call transcript may provide additional details on operating performance and forward guidance. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds a potential cautionary signal: Director Harlan Robins sold 492,400 shares worth approximately $10.8 million, reducing his position by 37.75%. However, the transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which reduces its significance as a discretionary bearish signal. Adaptive Biotechnologies insider sale

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

Further Reading

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