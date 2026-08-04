ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $18.8870 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ADC Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE ADCT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 405,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.89. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ADCT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADC Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of ADC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 206,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61,324 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1,299.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 162,250 shares of the company's stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 150,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,750 shares of the company's stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company's stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of highly targeted antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) designed to treat hematological malignancies such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma and acute myeloid leukemia. By marrying the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with potent cytotoxic payloads, the company aims to maximize tumor cell eradication while limiting off-target toxicity.

At the core of ADC Therapeutics' portfolio is loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl, a CD19-directed ADC that received accelerated approval from the U.S.

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