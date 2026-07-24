ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

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A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. HC Wainwright lowered ADC Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADCT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 8,477,338 shares of the company's stock worth $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,035 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,475,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,144 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,199,059 shares of the company's stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,905 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,640,872 shares of the company's stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company's stock.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.87. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of highly targeted antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) designed to treat hematological malignancies such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma and acute myeloid leukemia. By marrying the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with potent cytotoxic payloads, the company aims to maximize tumor cell eradication while limiting off-target toxicity.

At the core of ADC Therapeutics' portfolio is loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl, a CD19-directed ADC that received accelerated approval from the U.S.

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