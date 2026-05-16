Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.2222.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $124.43. The firm's fifty day moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average is $106.41. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $41,722.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,246 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,478.56. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 442 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $46,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,115,628.80. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,633 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,890 shares of the company's stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,489 shares of the company's stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,053 shares of the company's stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 3,948 shares of the company's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Addus HomeCare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Addus HomeCare wasn't on the list.

While Addus HomeCare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here