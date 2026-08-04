Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $116.79, but opened at $109.77. Addus HomeCare shares last traded at $112.1670, with a volume of 41,677 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $376.24 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Addus HomeCare's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Addus HomeCare news, insider Heather Brianne Dixon sold 288 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $27,005.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,160,668.67. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 788 shares of company stock valued at $73,506 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 280 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company's stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

Further Reading

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