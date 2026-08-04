Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th.

Adeia has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Adeia has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Adeia to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

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Adeia Stock Up 4.3%

ADEA stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Adeia has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $34.34. The firm's fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $96.79 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 26.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Adeia will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Adeia

Here are the key news stories impacting Adeia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adeia reported adjusted earnings of $0.34 per share , exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.31 and rising from $0.25 a year earlier. The company also delivered a 26.5% net margin and 39.5% return on equity. Adeia Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adeia reported adjusted earnings of , exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.31 and rising from $0.25 a year earlier. The company also delivered a 26.5% net margin and 39.5% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: The company signed a multiyear license renewal with Google covering YouTube TV, one of the largest pay-TV providers, and a new multiyear agreement with RPX covering 10 e-commerce customers. These deals reinforce the recurring nature of Adeia’s intellectual-property licensing revenue. Adeia Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company signed a multiyear license renewal with Google covering YouTube TV, one of the largest pay-TV providers, and a new multiyear agreement with RPX covering 10 e-commerce customers. These deals reinforce the recurring nature of Adeia’s intellectual-property licensing revenue. Positive Sentiment: Management increased its long-term annual revenue outlook to $600 million , citing strength in the semiconductor business. That longer-term growth target is likely providing additional support for the shares.

Management increased its long-term annual revenue outlook to , citing strength in the semiconductor business. That longer-term growth target is likely providing additional support for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Adeia declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share , payable September 14 to shareholders of record August 24. The dividend provides a modest recurring return, with an annualized yield of approximately 0.7%.

Adeia declared a quarterly dividend of , payable September 14 to shareholders of record August 24. The dividend provides a modest recurring return, with an annualized yield of approximately 0.7%. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $96.12 million , broadly in line with expectations, although slightly below the $96.79 million consensus estimate. Adeia Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Second-quarter revenue was , broadly in line with expectations, although slightly below the $96.79 million consensus estimate. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $395 million to $435 million has a midpoint of $415 million, slightly below the $417 million analyst consensus. This modest outlook shortfall could limit upside despite the earnings beat and improved long-term outlook.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc NASDAQ: ADEA is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.

By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.

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