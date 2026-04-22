Adidas (ADDYY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $7.3768 billion for the quarter.

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Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Adidas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 22.31%. On average, analysts expect Adidas to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adidas Price Performance

Shares of Adidas stock opened at $85.08 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $83.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.05. Adidas has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $126.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Adidas from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $146.02 price objective on shares of Adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Santander began coverage on Adidas in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adidas has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.02.

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Adidas Company Profile

Adidas AG is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories, headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Founded by Adolf "Adi" Dassler in 1949, the company has grown into one of the world's leading sportswear brands, offering products for running, soccer, basketball and a wide range of other sports as well as lifestyle and fashion markets.

Adidas's product portfolio includes performance footwear, sports apparel, team uniforms, equipment and accessories sold under the Adidas brand and through various collaborations.

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