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Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Adidas logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Adidas reported quarterly EPS of $1.22, falling $0.19 short of the $1.41 consensus estimate. The company posted a 22.97% return on equity and a 5.52% net margin.
  • Shares declined $12.55 to $90.97 during Thursday trading, while volume rose well above the stock’s average. Adidas has a $32.51 billion market capitalization and trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with eight Buy ratings, two Holds and one Sell; the stock carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and a $146.02 average price target.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Adidas had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 5.52%.

Adidas Stock Performance

Shares of ADDYY stock traded down $12.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.97. The stock had a trading volume of 289,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.77. Adidas has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADDYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Adidas in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Adidas from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Adidas in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Adidas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.02.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADDYY

About Adidas

(Get Free Report)

Adidas AG is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories, headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Founded by Adolf "Adi" Dassler in 1949, the company has grown into one of the world's leading sportswear brands, offering products for running, soccer, basketball and a wide range of other sports as well as lifestyle and fashion markets.

Adidas's product portfolio includes performance footwear, sports apparel, team uniforms, equipment and accessories sold under the Adidas brand and through various collaborations.

See Also

Earnings History for Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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