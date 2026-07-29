Adient (ADNT) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $3.7086 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.62 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Adient Trading Up 4.1%

NYSE ADNT opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. Adient has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Adient

In other Adient news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 22,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $499,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 110,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,221.06. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Adient by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,890,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,517,000 after acquiring an additional 718,538 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Adient by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 636,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 481,538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adient by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,599,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,671,000 after buying an additional 445,343 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 581,242 shares of the company's stock worth $11,276,000 after buying an additional 342,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Adient by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,215,764 shares of the company's stock worth $101,517,000 after buying an additional 328,555 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adient from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adient from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Adient from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adient from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adient

About Adient

Adient plc NYSE: ADNT is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient's product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

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