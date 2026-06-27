ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.6667.

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ADMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut ADMA Biologics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ADMA Biologics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ADMA Biologics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ADMA Biologics this week:

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 0.3%

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. ADMA Biologics's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman acquired 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 513,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,116,210.84. The trade was a 2.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,597,259 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $248,014,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 11,375,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $207,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,992,907 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $127,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,637,472 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $121,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,926,390 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $108,097,000 after acquiring an additional 202,245 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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