ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADMA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ADMA Biologics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.67.

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ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA opened at $9.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.73. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman acquired 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 513,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,116,210.84. This represents a 2.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,597,259 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $248,014,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 11,375,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $207,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,992,907 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $127,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,105 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,637,472 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $121,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,559 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,926,390 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $108,097,000 after purchasing an additional 202,245 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ADMA Biologics this week:

Positive Sentiment: One market note from Zacks highlighted that ADMA Biologics had recently outperformed the broader market, reflecting some underlying trading resilience despite the legal headlines. Article Title

One market note from Zacks highlighted that ADMA Biologics had recently outperformed the broader market, reflecting some underlying trading resilience despite the legal headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, Robbins Geller, KSF, and others, issued reminders about the August 10, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in the already-filed securities class action. These notices do not change the case itself, but they keep the issue in the spotlight. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, Robbins Geller, KSF, and others, issued reminders about the August 10, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in the already-filed securities class action. These notices do not change the case itself, but they keep the issue in the spotlight. Neutral Sentiment: The litigation centers on allegations that ADMA Biologics misled investors about revenue growth and internal controls during the August 9, 2024 to March 25, 2026 period. The claims are still allegations, but they add uncertainty around the company’s prior reporting. Article Title

The litigation centers on allegations that ADMA Biologics misled investors about revenue growth and internal controls during the August 9, 2024 to March 25, 2026 period. The claims are still allegations, but they add uncertainty around the company’s prior reporting. Negative Sentiment: The biggest headwind is the short-seller-related fraud narrative: several notices reference claims that ADMA’s reported ASCENIV revenue growth may have been overstated through channel stuffing, which reportedly helped trigger a sharp stock selloff. That allegation is the main reason shares are under pressure. Article Title

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

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