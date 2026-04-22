ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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ADMA has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $25.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $10.78 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.82. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $139.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.80 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 10,096 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $157,800.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 466,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,958. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Elms purchased 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $109,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,038,730 shares in the company, valued at $31,946,899.10. The trade was a 0.34% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. State Street Corp grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,597,259 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $248,014,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 11,375,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $207,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,992,907 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $127,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,637,472 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $121,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,926,390 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $108,097,000 after acquiring an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

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