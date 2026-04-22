Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,111.90 and traded as high as GBX 3,437. Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 3,430, with a volume of 91,021,555 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Admiral Group to a "sell" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,954 to GBX 2,902 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 3,560 target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Admiral Group to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,500 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 2,803.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Admiral Group Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,109.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,111.90. The company has a market capitalization of £10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.14.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 247.40 EPS for the quarter. Admiral Group had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 51.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Admiral Group plc will post 161.0199297 earnings per share for the current year.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales' only FTSE 100 Company. As the leading personal motor insurance provider in the UK, Admiral continues to focus on technology and agility, diversifying the businesses, and progressing with the evolution of motor.

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