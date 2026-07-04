Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Cut to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Wolfe Research cut Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $278.40.

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Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $219.72 on Friday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $190.12 and a fifty-two week high of $386.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.14. The company has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,275,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,981,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,994 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8,006.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company's stock valued at $562,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,849 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company's stock worth $912,705,000 after purchasing an additional 920,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,711,583,000 after purchasing an additional 742,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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