Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Robert W. Baird

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the software company's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.39% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Adobe from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $306.85.

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Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $218.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.13. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $218.09 and a fifty-two week high of $416.39. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company's stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Adobe by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Adobe by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,764 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe posted record second-quarter revenue of $6.62 billion and EPS of $5.96, both above expectations, while also raising full-year FY2026 revenue and earnings guidance. Management said AI tool adoption and higher subscription spending are supporting results. Adobe Reports Record Q2 Results

Adobe posted record second-quarter revenue of $6.62 billion and EPS of $5.96, both above expectations, while also raising full-year FY2026 revenue and earnings guidance. Management said AI tool adoption and higher subscription spending are supporting results. Positive Sentiment: The company’s updated outlook topped Wall Street estimates for both Q3 and FY2026, suggesting Adobe still sees room for stronger revenue and profit growth even after a challenging year. Reuters: Adobe raises annual revenue forecast, CFO to exit

The company’s updated outlook topped Wall Street estimates for both Q3 and FY2026, suggesting Adobe still sees room for stronger revenue and profit growth even after a challenging year. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe is shifting toward a freemium AI strategy and pausing price hikes for now, aiming to boost user growth and engagement in the near term, but this could delay ARR expansion. Adobe pauses price hikes for short-term AI push

Adobe is shifting toward a freemium AI strategy and pausing price hikes for now, aiming to boost user growth and engagement in the near term, but this could delay ARR expansion. Negative Sentiment: Shares are being weighed down by the sudden departure of CFO Dan Durn, adding to investor concerns about leadership stability as Adobe is also navigating CEO succession plans. Adobe Stock Drops As CFO Dan Durn Resigns

Shares are being weighed down by the sudden departure of CFO Dan Durn, adding to investor concerns about leadership stability as Adobe is also navigating CEO succession plans. Negative Sentiment: Broker reaction was cautious after earnings, with Stifel downgrading Adobe and cutting its price target, reflecting skepticism that the AI push will quickly translate into sustained growth. Stifel Downgrades Adobe Stock

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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