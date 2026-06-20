Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $278.16.

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Adobe Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $195.64 on Friday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $190.12 and a 52-week high of $392.58. The company has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The business's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $27,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe unveiled a major expansion of its Creative Agent and Firefly AI tools across Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator, InDesign, and Frame.io, which could improve user productivity and support future monetization through deeper AI integration. Article Title

Adobe unveiled a major expansion of its Creative Agent and Firefly AI tools across Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator, InDesign, and Frame.io, which could improve user productivity and support future monetization through deeper AI integration. Positive Sentiment: Adobe also announced an AI skills initiative with LinkedIn, reinforcing its positioning in the growing enterprise AI training and marketing workflow market. Article Title

Adobe also announced an AI skills initiative with LinkedIn, reinforcing its positioning in the growing enterprise AI training and marketing workflow market. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe’s latest quarterly results beat expectations and management issued FY2026 guidance above consensus, but the stock has still lagged as investors question whether growth can reaccelerate enough to justify the valuation.

Adobe’s latest quarterly results beat expectations and management issued FY2026 guidance above consensus, but the stock has still lagged as investors question whether growth can reaccelerate enough to justify the valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Jim Cramer was mixed, with a cautious tone around Adobe’s future because of competition and uncertainty about the company’s longer-term growth path. Article Title

Commentary from Jim Cramer was mixed, with a cautious tone around Adobe’s future because of competition and uncertainty about the company’s longer-term growth path. Negative Sentiment: Freedom Broker downgraded Adobe to Hold from Buy and sharply cut its price target, highlighting concerns that the post-earnings setup is less compelling than before. Article Title

Freedom Broker downgraded Adobe to Hold from Buy and sharply cut its price target, highlighting concerns that the post-earnings setup is less compelling than before. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage noted Adobe stock falling alongside other software names amid a broader selloff in subscription software, suggesting the market is rotating away from the group despite solid fundamentals. Article Title

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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