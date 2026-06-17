Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $196.53 and last traded at $196.2850, with a volume of 7937551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.32.

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Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe announced several AI-related initiatives, including Adobe Brand Visibility , GenStudio for Commerce Media Networks , and a global AI skills program with LinkedIn, signaling continued product momentum and deeper use of generative AI across marketing and customer experience. Article Title

Adobe announced several AI-related initiatives, including , , and a global AI skills program with LinkedIn, signaling continued product momentum and deeper use of generative AI across marketing and customer experience. Positive Sentiment: Several commentators highlighted Adobe as a potentially undervalued software stock after its selloff, with some noting strong profitability and value characteristics relative to peers. Article Title

Several commentators highlighted Adobe as a potentially undervalued software stock after its selloff, with some noting strong profitability and value characteristics relative to peers. Neutral Sentiment: A new bill in Congress related to HUD domestic-content certification briefly mentioned Adobe, but it appears to be a broad procurement/compliance issue with limited near-term direct impact on the company. Article Title

A new bill in Congress related to HUD domestic-content certification briefly mentioned Adobe, but it appears to be a broad procurement/compliance issue with limited near-term direct impact on the company. Negative Sentiment: Jim Cramer’s negative remarks about Adobe, along with concerns that the CFO left for Marvell and the CEO has resigned, add to investor worries about management stability and execution. Article Title

Jim Cramer’s negative remarks about Adobe, along with concerns that the CFO left for Marvell and the CEO has resigned, add to investor worries about management stability and execution. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen cut its price target on Adobe, citing slowing spend and weak AI credit demand, reinforcing concerns that demand trends may be softer than hoped. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 target price on Adobe in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Adobe from $447.00 to $379.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $278.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.10 and a 200-day moving average of $276.75. The firm has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,041 shares of the software company's stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Adobe by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 245 shares of the software company's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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