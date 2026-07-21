Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold Rep. Dan Newhouse

Representative Dan Newhouse (Republican-Washington) recently sold shares of Adobe Inc. NASDAQ: ADBE. In a filing disclosed on July 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Adobe stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

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Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $234.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.68. The stock has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.12 and a 52 week high of $376.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. HSBC raised Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a "buy" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $271.30.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company's stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Adobe by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Adobe by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 190.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,764 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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