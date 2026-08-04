ADTRAN Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

ADTRAN NASDAQ: ADTN reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $281.1 million, up 6.1% from a year earlier, as growth in optical networking and cloud-related demand was partly offset by a project delay at a single customer and supply constraints that limited shipments of some higher-margin products.

Chairman and CEO Tom Stanton said the company was disappointed with the quarter’s reported results, which fell below its prior guidance, but described the customer issue as a timing adjustment rather than a reduction in underlying demand. The customer has reaffirmed its deployment plans, he said, while reprioritizing among several initiatives including footprint expansion, vendor replacement, network upgrades and faster-speed deployments.

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“Absent these incremental supply constraints, we would have met our original revenue guidance,” Stanton said. He added that demand remained strong, but shortages across several components limited the company’s ability to respond to incremental orders and created an unfavorable product mix.

Optical Networking Leads Growth

Optical Networking Solutions revenue rose 22% year over year and 13% sequentially to $109.7 million, representing 39% of total quarterly revenue. Stanton said demand reflected continued investment in higher-capacity optical infrastructure, AI-driven networking and secure connectivity.

Revenue from enterprise, government and cloud customers increased 47% from a year earlier and 19% sequentially, reaching 25% of company revenue. Within that group, hyperscaler revenue climbed 97% year over year, driven primarily by the company’s data-center interconnect business.

Stanton said ADTRAN is expanding engagements with hyperscalers and large content providers around its forthcoming MicroMux Quattro and LiteWave800 pluggable optics offerings. MicroMux Quattro, a 4x100 multiplexer designed to connect directly to routers, is expected to have trial units available near the end of 2026 or early 2027. LiteWave800, which targets intra-data-center applications, is expected to begin customer trials around the second quarter of 2027, with production anticipated toward the end of 2027 or early the following year.

The company also highlighted demand for secure connectivity. Stanton cited ADTRAN’s collaboration with euNetworks as evidence of rising customer interest in quantum-safe networking, multilayer encryption and cryptographic management capabilities.

Access Revenue Affected by Customer Timing

Access & Aggregation Solutions revenue totaled $86.9 million, down 5% from a year earlier and 4% from the preceding quarter. Management said the segment was directly affected by the delayed customer project, though U.S. access and aggregation revenue increased 13% year over year and partly offset weaker non-U.S. results.

Subscriber Solutions revenue was $84.5 million, up 1% year over year but down 14% sequentially following what management characterized as a strong first quarter. Stanton said subscriber demand can be more variable because customers often purchase inventory in larger increments.

Stanton said service-provider opportunities continue to be supported by vendor replacement programs, network modernization, broadband expansion and security requirements. He pointed to programs including the U.S. Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, the U.K.’s Project Gigabit, Germany’s Gigabit Strategy 2030 and Italia 1 Giga.

Margins Decline on Mix and Supply Pressures

Non-GAAP gross margin was 40.7%, compared with 41.4% in the second quarter of 2025 and 43.0% in the first quarter of 2026. The decline reflected product and customer mix, along with higher product costs, according to CFO Tim Santo.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $103.9 million, compared with $103.3 million in the first quarter and $101.7 million a year earlier. Non-GAAP operating income was $10.6 million, producing a 3.8% operating margin. That compared with operating income of $8.0 million and a 3.0% margin a year earlier, but was below $19.9 million and a 6.9% margin in the first quarter.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ADTRAN was $3.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with breakeven results in the year-earlier period and $11.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the first quarter.

Stanton said the company remains focused on its long-term gross-margin objective of 42% to 43% and its 10% non-GAAP operating-margin target. He said ADTRAN has implemented price increases, is pursuing product redesigns to broaden supplier flexibility and is reducing certain cost-of-goods-sold-related operating expenses.

Management said supply constraints extend beyond memory components to include optical amplifiers, certain silicon products and, in some cases, circuit boards. Stanton said ADTRAN has begun building inventory of key components to mitigate shortages, although it has also been drawing down older inventory accumulated during the prior supply-chain disruption.

Cash Flow, Refinancing and Outlook

ADTRAN generated $25.9 million in operating cash flow and $8.7 million in free cash flow during the quarter. It ended the period with $79.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, down from $88.3 million at March 31. Inventory stood at $208.8 million, while days inventory outstanding declined three days sequentially to 107 days.

The company recently refinanced its credit facility through a new senior secured arrangement led by JPMorgan. Santo said the facility maintains total revolver capacity, lowers borrowing costs by 200 basis points and extends the debt maturity to 2031.

For the third quarter, ADTRAN forecast revenue of $275 million to $295 million and non-GAAP operating margin of 1.5% to 5.5%. The outlook assumes continued strength in Optical Networking Solutions and demand from cloud, enterprise and government customers, while reflecting current customer deployment timing and a supply environment that management expects could remain tight.

About ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc is a global provider of networking and communications equipment, specializing in broadband access solutions for service providers, enterprises and government organizations. Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, the company develops and delivers hardware and software platforms that enable high-speed Internet access over fiber, copper and wireless networks. Its core offerings include fiber access and aggregation equipment, Ethernet switches, customer premises equipment (CPE) and network management systems designed to support both legacy and next-generation broadband deployments.

The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of optical line terminals (OLTs), optical network terminals (ONTs), multiservice access gateways and virtualized access solutions.

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