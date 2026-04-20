Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADUR) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADUR - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

ADUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aduro Clean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aduro Clean Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aduro Clean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies by 50.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the company's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies by 37.9% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company's stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,594 shares of the company's stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in the third quarter worth about $528,000.

Aduro Clean Technologies Stock Performance

Aduro Clean Technologies stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. Aduro Clean Technologies has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $343.97 million, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 3.24.

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Aduro Clean Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,393.09%.The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.05 million.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies, Inc is a development‐stage clean energy company that designs, develops and seeks to commercialize modular process systems for the production and purification of hydrogen. Listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker ADUR, the company focuses on low‐emission solutions to support the emerging hydrogen economy, including renewable fuel applications, energy storage and industrial gas supply. Aduro Clean Technologies aims to address the growing demand for high‐purity hydrogen across mobility, power generation and chemical processing sectors.

The company's core technologies include its H2-Conductor platform, a membrane‐based system engineered to separate and purify hydrogen from mixed gas streams, and its H2-Integrate suite of modular reactors capable of producing hydrogen from various feedstocks.

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