Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADUR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADUR - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

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A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADUR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aduro Clean Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aduro Clean Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Aduro Clean Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADUR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aduro Clean Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,916,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aduro Clean Technologies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Aduro Clean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 37,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

Aduro Clean Technologies Price Performance

Aduro Clean Technologies stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $458.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 3.20. Aduro Clean Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00.

Aduro Clean Technologies Company Profile

Aduro Clean Technologies, Inc is a development‐stage clean energy company that designs, develops and seeks to commercialize modular process systems for the production and purification of hydrogen. Listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker ADUR, the company focuses on low‐emission solutions to support the emerging hydrogen economy, including renewable fuel applications, energy storage and industrial gas supply. Aduro Clean Technologies aims to address the growing demand for high‐purity hydrogen across mobility, power generation and chemical processing sectors.

The company's core technologies include its H2-Conductor platform, a membrane‐based system engineered to separate and purify hydrogen from mixed gas streams, and its H2-Integrate suite of modular reactors capable of producing hydrogen from various feedstocks.

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