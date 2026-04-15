Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Aduro Clean Technologies had a negative return on equity of 129.57% and a negative net margin of 6,393.09%.

Here are the key takeaways from Aduro Clean Technologies' conference call:

Aduro's proprietary chemolysis platform claims to convert mixed, contaminated waste plastics into drop-in circular naphtha at lower temperature, with higher yields and without hydrogenation, enabling smaller-scale commercial units and positioning it as differentiated vs pyrolysis competitors.

platform claims to convert mixed, contaminated waste plastics into drop-in circular naphtha at lower temperature, with higher yields and without hydrogenation, enabling smaller-scale commercial units and positioning it as differentiated vs pyrolysis competitors. Execution progress includes an operational pilot in London, Ontario informing design, paid testing/collaborations with majors (e.g., Shell, Total), and a planned first-of-a-kind 10,000 tpa semi-commercial unit at Chemelot targeted for H2 2027.

semi-commercial unit at Chemelot targeted for H2 2027. Regulatory tailwinds in Europe (recycled-content mandates and extended producer responsibility) should increase demand for qualifying circular feedstock, and management asserts Aduro's output will qualify at a substantially higher rate than many pyrolysis alternatives.

Financially, Aduro recently raised ~ CAD 23M , reports about CAD 40M cash on hand and ~ 34% insider ownership , which management says supports near-term operations and reduces near-term dilution risk.

, reports about cash on hand and ~ , which management says supports near-term operations and reduces near-term dilution risk. Material execution risks remain — investors should watch pilot yield, engineering and environmental data, licensing traction, and timely scale-up to the first commercial unit, as delays or underperformance would materially affect timelines and valuation.

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Aduro Clean Technologies Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ ADUR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.35. 44,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,117. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. Aduro Clean Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $347.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 3.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aduro Clean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aduro Clean Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aduro Clean Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aduro Clean Technologies by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aduro Clean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aduro Clean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies, Inc is a development‐stage clean energy company that designs, develops and seeks to commercialize modular process systems for the production and purification of hydrogen. Listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker ADUR, the company focuses on low‐emission solutions to support the emerging hydrogen economy, including renewable fuel applications, energy storage and industrial gas supply. Aduro Clean Technologies aims to address the growing demand for high‐purity hydrogen across mobility, power generation and chemical processing sectors.

The company's core technologies include its H2-Conductor platform, a membrane‐based system engineered to separate and purify hydrogen from mixed gas streams, and its H2-Integrate suite of modular reactors capable of producing hydrogen from various feedstocks.

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