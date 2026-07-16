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Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
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Key Points

  • Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus broker rating of “Moderate Buy”, with 10 buy ratings and 3 holds among 13 analysts. The average 1-year price target is about $400.45.
  • Recent analyst moves were mostly positive: Needham, Susquehanna, Wall Street Zen, and Wells Fargo all raised ratings or price targets, while Weiss Ratings downgraded the stock to hold. Wells Fargo’s new target is $465, and Susquehanna lifted its target to $535.
  • The company recently reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates with EPS of $2.09 and revenue of $511 million. It also guided Q2 2026 EPS at $1.93–$2.43 and paid a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $400.4545.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Advanced Energy Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS stock opened at $301.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $128.40 and a 1-year high of $397.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.3% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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