Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Price Up 8.4% - What's Next?

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) shares rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $332.59 and last traded at $334.1920. Approximately 53,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 779,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.17.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $361.82.

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Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Shirley sold 1,234 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $382,774.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,100.96. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 4,314 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,363,180.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,020,349.83. This represents a 16.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $2,102,796 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,517 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $44,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,502,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 595.2% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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