Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 272 and last traded at GBX 259.61, with a volume of 1197180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 300 price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 260 price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 270.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 204.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 212.88. The company has a market cap of £544.99 million, a PE ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 11.98 EPS for the quarter. Advanced Medical Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc will post 9.8159509 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®. AMS also supplies wound care dressings such as silver alginates, alginates and foams through its ActivHeal® brand as well as under white label.

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