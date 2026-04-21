Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Up 17.8% - What's Next?

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS - Get Free Report) shares rose 17.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 272 and last traded at GBX 261.52. Approximately 4,907,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 1,401,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 260 price target on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 300 price target on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Medical Solutions Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 270.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMS

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £564.81 million, a PE ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 205.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 213.20.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 11.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Advanced Medical Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc will post 9.8159509 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®. AMS also supplies wound care dressings such as silver alginates, alginates and foams through its ActivHeal® brand as well as under white label.

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