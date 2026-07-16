Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the forty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $468.6486.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $529.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $862.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $149.22 and a 1-year high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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