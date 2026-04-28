Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark Papermaster Sells 31,320 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) EVP Mark Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $11.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 42,880,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,554,203. The firm has a market cap of $526.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.87 and a 1 year high of $352.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. China Renaissance began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.46.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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