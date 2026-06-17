Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells $3,217,980.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) EVP Mark Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of AMD traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $512.48. 26,915,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,014,910. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $558.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $398.80 and a 200-day moving average of $279.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded AMD to Buy and raised its price target to $575 , citing major upside from potential GPU sales at Meta and strong growth in the agentic AI server CPU market.

Citi upgraded AMD to and raised its price target to , citing major upside from potential GPU sales at Meta and strong growth in the agentic AI server CPU market. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised price targets across chip stocks, including AMD, on what it calls a “ CPU renaissance ,” which supports the view that demand for server CPUs is improving.

Bernstein raised price targets across chip stocks, including AMD, on what it calls a “ ,” which supports the view that demand for server CPUs is improving. Positive Sentiment: AMD and Rackspace signed a definitive agreement to deploy 30 MW of AMD-based AI compute across Rackspace’s global data centers, expanding AMD’s footprint in enterprise AI infrastructure.

AMD and Rackspace signed a definitive agreement to deploy across Rackspace’s global data centers, expanding AMD’s footprint in enterprise AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: AMD also announced a partnership with OQC and JPMorganChase to launch a quantum-AI research platform in London, adding another high-profile AI collaboration.

AMD also announced a partnership with to launch a quantum-AI research platform in London, adding another high-profile AI collaboration. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted AMD’s strong year-to-date run, new chip launches expected later this year, and growing customer deployments, which kept sentiment constructive around the stock.

Several commentary pieces highlighted AMD’s strong year-to-date run, new chip launches expected later this year, and growing customer deployments, which kept sentiment constructive around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that TSMC capacity is tightening and some buyers are looking at Samsung foundry alternatives may help the broader chip supply chain, but the near-term impact on AMD is less direct.

Reports that TSMC capacity is tightening and some buyers are looking at Samsung foundry alternatives may help the broader chip supply chain, but the near-term impact on AMD is less direct. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said he likes AMD and called it “fantastic,” but he still preferred NVIDIA, making this more of a sentiment note than a clear new fundamental catalyst.

Jim Cramer said he likes AMD and called it “fantastic,” but he still preferred NVIDIA, making this more of a sentiment note than a clear new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some articles warned that AMD’s rally may be becoming crowded after a sharp run-up, and one noted Ark Invest continued trimming its position, which could temper enthusiasm at the margin.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 498.1% during the first quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 13,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.4% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 90,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $2,848,000. E Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. E Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $430.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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