Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $292.75 and last traded at $288.6750, with a volume of 2363897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $284.49.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Phillip Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $292.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $485.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,454,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,267,357 shares in the company, valued at $348,523,175. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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