Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 1.2% on Insider Selling

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $272.00 and last traded at $274.95. 34,652,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 37,506,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.39.

Specifically, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,454,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,267,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $348,523,175. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total transaction of $1,533,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,294,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,787,841.64. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.2%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $212.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here