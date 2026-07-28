Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 8.1% - Time to Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $442.27 and last traded at $454.62. 35,888,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 36,289,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $494.95.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD’s Advancing AI 2026 conference highlighted the Helios rack-scale platform, which combines Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs, networking and ROCm software to compete more directly with Nvidia’s full-stack AI systems. The event also featured customer commitments and the start of production for the next-generation Venice CPU, prompting Mizuho to raise its price target to $625. AMD Helios Offers New Edge Against NVDA and What to Watch in Earnings

AMD’s Advancing AI 2026 conference highlighted the Helios rack-scale platform, which combines Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs, networking and ROCm software to compete more directly with Nvidia’s full-stack AI systems. The event also featured customer commitments and the start of production for the next-generation Venice CPU, prompting Mizuho to raise its price target to $625. Positive Sentiment: AMD and Core Scientific announced agreements giving AMD access to up to 2.5 gigawatts of U.S. data-center capacity, with more than 500 megawatts expected to become available beginning in 2027. The arrangement is designed to support deployments of AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and ROCm, strengthening AMD’s ability to deliver complete AI infrastructure. Core Scientific signs AI infrastructure deal with AMD

AMD and Core Scientific announced agreements giving AMD access to up to 2.5 gigawatts of U.S. data-center capacity, with more than 500 megawatts expected to become available beginning in 2027. The arrangement is designed to support deployments of AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and ROCm, strengthening AMD’s ability to deliver complete AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: AiBiz, a South Korean industrial-AI startup, said AMD EPYC CPUs power its GPU-free system for detecting semiconductor wafer defects. The use case supports AMD’s expansion beyond accelerators into AI inference and enterprise workloads. AiBiz uses AMD EPYC CPUs for industrial AI

AiBiz, a South Korean industrial-AI startup, said AMD EPYC CPUs power its GPU-free system for detecting semiconductor wafer defects. The use case supports AMD’s expansion beyond accelerators into AI inference and enterprise workloads. Neutral Sentiment: AMD is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on August 4. Options markets imply an unusually large potential move around the release, increasing near-term volatility as investors assess whether AI demand is translating into revenue and margin growth. AMD Stock Price Faces a Swing as Q2 Earnings Near

AMD is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on August 4. Options markets imply an unusually large potential move around the release, increasing near-term volatility as investors assess whether AI demand is translating into revenue and margin growth. Negative Sentiment: The immediate pressure came from a sector-wide retreat in AI and semiconductor stocks. Investors are questioning whether China’s advances in domestic memory and lithography, along with increasingly expensive data-center financing, could reduce the pace or profitability of AI infrastructure spending. Why Micron, Nvidia and AMD stocks are plunging

The immediate pressure came from a sector-wide retreat in AI and semiconductor stocks. Investors are questioning whether China’s advances in domestic memory and lithography, along with increasingly expensive data-center financing, could reduce the pace or profitability of AI infrastructure spending. Negative Sentiment: AMD’s valuation leaves little room for disappointment: analysts cited a price-to-earnings multiple above 150, while the average Wall Street target implies only modest upside. This has made the stock particularly vulnerable to profit-taking and changes in sentiment ahead of earnings. Wall Street’s Average Price Target for AMD

AMD’s valuation leaves little room for disappointment: analysts cited a price-to-earnings multiple above 150, while the average Wall Street target implies only modest upside. This has made the stock particularly vulnerable to profit-taking and changes in sentiment ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Reports also highlighted sustained insider selling, including substantial sales by CEO Lisa Su and other executives over the past six months. While such transactions may reflect compensation or diversification, they can add to investor caution after AMD’s sharp AI-driven rally.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $615.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $528.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 8.1%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.51. The company has a market capitalization of $741.30 billion, a PE ratio of 149.06 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,991 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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