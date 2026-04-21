Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 3.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $320.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $286.20 and last traded at $284.49. 38,640,308 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 37,521,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.95.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $292.14.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,454,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,267,357 shares in the company, valued at $348,523,175. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 24,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $38,692,000. Finally, Parkway Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkway Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.5%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $213.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.11. The company has a market cap of $463.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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