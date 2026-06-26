Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 2.1% - Should You Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $502.61 and last traded at $521.58. Approximately 52,015,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 37,818,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $532.57.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $440.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $850.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $439.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

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