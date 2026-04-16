Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 7.8% - Should You Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $279.34 and last traded at $278.26. Approximately 64,469,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 37,555,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.12.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 7.8%

The stock has a market cap of $453.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $209.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 3,293 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $740,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,294,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,254,850. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,685 shares of company stock worth $50,757,308. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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