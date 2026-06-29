Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 3.4% Higher - Time to Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $542.19 and last traded at $539.49. Approximately 26,379,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 37,743,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $521.58.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius Research set a $540.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $478.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $445.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.4%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $445.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.64. The stock has a market cap of $879.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CLG LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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