Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 5.2% Higher - What's Next?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $539.69 and last traded at $539.33. Approximately 43,595,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 38,043,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $512.48.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $430.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.2%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $404.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 498.1% during the first quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 13,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.4% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 90,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. E Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. E Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here