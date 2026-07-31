AdvanSix (ASIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5550 per share and revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). AdvanSix had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $404.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.90 million. On average, analysts expect AdvanSix to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AdvanSix Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of ASIX opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $554.65 million, a P/E ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AdvanSix's payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASIX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded AdvanSix to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AdvanSix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of AdvanSix from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AdvanSix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,479,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 948,491 shares of the company's stock worth $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 337,908 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 226,756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,526,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company's stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix, Inc NYSE: ASIX is an integrated chemical manufacturer specializing in the production of nylon 6 intermediates and related co‐products. Established as a publicly traded spin‐off from Honeywell Specialty Chemicals in June 2016, the company is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

The company’s principal product is caprolactam, the key building block for nylon 6 resin, used in fibers and engineering plastics across industries. In addition to caprolactam and nylon 6 resin, AdvanSix produces ammonium sulfate fertilizer and industrial chemicals such as phenol and acetone.

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