AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and traded as low as $20.33. AdvanSix shares last traded at $20.4030, with a volume of 164,981 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AdvanSix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AdvanSix from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdvanSix currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $22.50.

View Our Latest Report on AdvanSix

AdvanSix Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of $550.06 million, a PE ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). AdvanSix had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $404.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $364.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. AdvanSix's dividend payout ratio is 172.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 60.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,147 shares of the company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,878 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix, Inc NYSE: ASIX is an integrated chemical manufacturer specializing in the production of nylon 6 intermediates and related co‐products. Established as a publicly traded spin‐off from Honeywell Specialty Chemicals in June 2016, the company is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

The company’s principal product is caprolactam, the key building block for nylon 6 resin, used in fibers and engineering plastics across industries. In addition to caprolactam and nylon 6 resin, AdvanSix produces ammonium sulfate fertilizer and industrial chemicals such as phenol and acetone.

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